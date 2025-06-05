Virat Kohli 'at a loss for words' after RCB's IPL victory parade tragedy

Virat Kohli expressed his anguish at the loss of more than 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory parade at home on Wednesday.

The Royal Challengers had ended their 17-year wait for an IPL trophy on Tuesday after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

A victory parade was arranged barely 12 hours later in Bengaluru where more than 200,000 people turned up. A lack of clear guidelines and adequate crowd management resulted in a crowd crush at the Chinnaswamy Stadium by afternoon.

More than 11 people died in the incident with close to 50 injured.

Following the tragedy, RCB veteran Kohli posted a condolence message on social media.

"At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

The Royal Challengers gave a statement, stating they wound up victory celebrations as soon as they were made aware of the events that had unfolded outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Distressed fans after the crush. The parade was arranged at short notice, with tens of thousands turning up. Getty images A victim of a crush at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after a huge crowd gathered on Wednesday to celebrate Indian Premier League victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. AFP Police officers try to control fans. Getty images RCB players with the trophy. AFP Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said '200,000 to 300,000 people' attended the victory parade. AFP People packed into the streets of Bengaluru. Reuters RCB star batter Virat Kohli. The RCB team continued celebrations while news of the tragedy emerged. AFP Large crowds jostled for position hours before the start of the victory celebrations. Getty Images Abandoned shoes and a fallen barrier. AFP An ambulance transports an injured person. EPA Mr Siddaramaiah, centre left, visits a victim. AFP

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," RCB said in their statement.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe."

State chief minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"The pain of this tragedy has erased the joy of victory," said Siddaramaiah.

"This tragedy should not have happened. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry, and given them 15 days' time."

According to the chief minister, around 200,000-300,000 people had turned up for the parade.

Soon after Bengaluru's victory on Tuesday, news emerged of a celebratory event on Wednesday. By morning, the franchise announced there would be a victory parade starting at 5pm, leading up to the stadium. They also said limited passes will be available for the venue.

The local administration was faced with the task of a major public event at short notice. Generally, victory parades after big cricket results in India take place two to three days after the event, as it allows local police and administration enough time to prepare a plan and for fans to make necessary arrangements.

The scale of the victory parade was shortened. However, there was a lack of clarity about access to the parade at the stadium, leading to a sudden rush of fans as gates started to open at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at around 4pm local time.

The Indian cricket board said the parade was the responsibility of the franchise, and clarified that RCB management inside the venue were not aware of the events unfolding outside.

"At the time of the celebrations inside the stadium officials there did not know what had happened," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said.

Mumbai hosted a far bigger victory parade last year after India's win in the T20 World Cup. However, at that time local administration had enough time to prepare as the team was returning from the Caribbean. Also, the victory parade was held over a larger area with detailed plans for security and crowd management along the routes and at the Wankhede Stadium in place.