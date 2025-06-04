Many feared dead after crowd crush at RCB's IPL victory parade in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory parade on Wednesday took a catastrophic turn after a crowd crush outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in multiple casualties.

Virat Kohli and RCB secured their first ever IPL title in 18 seasons on Tuesday after victory over Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday, a victory parade was arranged at short notice, with tens of thousands of fans lining up the streets of Bengaluru, up to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the heart of the city.

According to reports, at least seven people had died in the crush outside the venue, with the number of people injured and in critical condition said to be a lot higher.

Visuals showed emergency services carrying the injured to nearby hospital, with several videos on social media showing large crowd jostling at the entry gates of the stadium hours before the start of the victory celebrations.

Earlier, reports came in of the parade facing administrative hurdles with local officials and law enforcement making last-minute arrangements for the huge crowd expected on the streets at short notice.

Deputy Chief Minister of the state of Karnataka DK Shivakumar said he was saddened by the tragedy.

“The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock. My condolences to the deceased. My condolences to their family,” Shivakumar said in a post on X.

Member of Parliament from Bengaluru PC Mohan offered his condolence on social media to the families of the deceased.

This is a developing story …

