Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel, left, with Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Sportzpics for IPL
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel, left, with Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Sportzpics for IPL

Sport

Cricket

IPL 2025: Rain threat as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals battle for final play-off spot

Wednesday's clash in Mumbai could decide fourth team to make it to next stage, but weather could play spoilsport

Ajit Vijaykumar

May 21, 2025