Travis Head buries India again with big century for Australia in Adelaide Test

Travis Head proved to be a thorn in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">India</a>'s flesh once again as he smashed a blistering 140 to put Australia on course for victory in the second day-night Test in Adelaide on Saturday. Head's belligerent knock helped Australia post 337, before the home quicks reduced India to 128-5 in their pursuit of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/25/jasprit-bumrah-leads-the-way-as-india-thrash-australia-by-295-runs-in-perth-test/" target="_blank">series-levelling victory</a>. The left-handed batter was dropped twice after reaching fifty as he helped the hosts gain a first innings lead of 157 at his home ground the Adelaide Oval. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/australia-cricket/" target="_blank">Australia</a>'s pace battery then consolidated their position by blowing away the top half of India's batting order under lights. Rishabh Pant led India's fightback with an entertaining 28 not out with Nitish Kumar Reddy on 15 at the other end and 29 in the arrears. The match was set up by Head, who had produced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/20/australia-india-cricket-world-cup-final/" target="_blank">match-winning hundreds </a>when Australia beat India in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs World Cup last year. “It was a tough wicket to bat on and at certain stages, they bowled really well,” Head said. “Nice to take my luck where I got it and put the guys in a really good position fast-forwarding the score. At the moment, the game's got moving pretty quickly, but feels like we're in a great position.” Head got two reprieves during his innings, when Mohammed Siraj spilt a tough chance in the deep and one of his edges flew between the wicketkeeper and the fielder at first slip. Head targeted Ravichandran Ashwin, hitting India's premier off-spinner for three sixes. He scored at almost a run a ball, slamming 17 fours and four sixes, while Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a gritty 64. “When they've got the quality of quicks that they've got, I guess you've got to target something,” Head said. “I felt like I navigated through his spells really, really well, and was able to get the quicks back at certain stages into that new ball.” Jasprit Bumrah (4-61) once again led the way for India, with Mohammad Siraj (4-98) also chipping in. However, third seamer Harshit Rana (0-86) was smashed to all parts by Head, putting pressure on the Indian attack. Siraj also earned the ire of the crowd for giving an unnecessary send-off to Head after getting him bowled for 140. Australia had shown excellent technique while batting under lights on Friday, allowing them to go for the runs on Saturday. However, the visitors did not show the same discipline in their innings. KL Rahul was the first to go, caught behind pulling Pat Cummins for seven. Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a start and hit four fours in his 24 off 31 balls. But he was caught behind off the impressive Scot Boland in the ninth over. Virat Kohli struggled against Boland’s disciplined line and was caught behind too, out for 11 off 21 balls as India was down to 66-3 in 14.3 overs. There was more to come as Mitchell Starc bowled Shubman Gill through the gate after scoring 28 off 30 balls with three fours. Cummins then bowled under-pressure captain Rohit Sharma (six) before stumps. The Indian batter has tallied only one 50-plus score in his last 12 innings. India bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted his team had their work cut out, and praised Head's contribution. “Head is a guy that is looking to score, as a bowler he puts you under pressure,” he said. “So your execution gets tested. When he came to the crease we bowled really well, I thought we could knock him over, but credit to him, he got through that phase then put the pressure on us.”