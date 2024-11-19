India's Virat Kohli, centre, Rishabh Pant, left, and Jasprit Bumrah during practice in Perth ahead of the five-Test series against Australia. AFP
India's Virat Kohli, centre, Rishabh Pant, left, and Jasprit Bumrah during practice in Perth ahead of the five-Test series against Australia. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Australia v India: Batting burden falls on Virat Kohli's shoulders once again ahead of Perth Test

Tourists likely to be without Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for opening match of five-Test series

Ajit Vijaykumar

November 19, 2024

