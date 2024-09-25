Ravichandran Ashwin, right, Ravindra Jadeja, centre, and Akash Deep had a good first Test in Chennai. AFP
Ravichandran Ashwin, right, Ravindra Jadeja, centre, and Akash Deep had a good first Test in Chennai. AFP

Sport

Cricket

India v Bangladesh: Rain forecast for second Test in Kanpur

Home team expected to pick additional spinner for slow surface for match that could have major ramifications in the World Test Championship

Ajit Vijaykumar

September 25, 2024

