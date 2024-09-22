India's Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledges the crowd after picking up his fifth wicket on day four of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Sunday, September 22, 2024. AP

Ravichandran Ashwin feels 'deeply indebted' after guiding India to Chennai Test win

Home team continue unbeaten run with 280-run victory over Bangladesh

The National

September 22, 2024

