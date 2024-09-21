Rishabh Pant celebrates Test return with century in Chennai

Rishabh Pant marked his return to Test cricket with a scintillating century as India took control of the series opener against Bangladesh in Chennai on Saturday. Cricket seemed a long way away for Pant after he was involved in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2022/12/30/indian-cricketer-rishabh-pant-in-hospital-after-serious-car-accident/" target="_blank">serious car crash in 2022</a>. But he made a sooner-than-expected return to the national team as the first-choice keeper in white and red-ball cricket. Pant showed why he is rated so highly by the team management as the left-handed batsman smashed Bangladesh bowlers to every corner of the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Days 3 of the first Test. He took a double off Shakib Al Hasan to reach his sixth Test century. The left-hander finally fell caught and bowled to Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 109 – a 128-ball knock that included 13 fours and four sixes. Pant put on 167 runs with Shubman Gill in a match dominated by the hosts after Ravichandran Ashwin's 113 in the first innings. Gill struck an unbeaten 119 which eased some of the pressure on him after his failure in the first innings. He played with positive intent, smashing off-spinner Miraz for two sixes in one over to reach his fifty. The right-hander reached his fifth Test hundred with the help of 10 fours and four sixes. The day, however, belonged to Pant who has impressed since his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/03/12/rishabh-pant-declared-fit-for-ipl-2024-after-recovering-from-horror-accident/" target="_blank">return to elite cricket </a>last year and has kept up form across formats, including India's T20 World Cup triumph in June. Pant termed his comeback to the game “nothing short of a miracle” after the 2022 crash, when his Mercedes rammed into a barrier, flipped and caught fire near New Delhi. Left with a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle and abrasions to his back, Pant fought back after an intensive rehabilitation programme to lead Delhi Capitals during this year's Indian Premier League season. Pant and Gill's tons allowed India to declare their second innings on 287-4, setting a target of 515. Bangladesh made a cautious start to the chase with two and a half days remaining in the Test. Openers Zakir Hasan (33) and Shadman Islam (35) added 62 for the first wicket before Jasprit Bumrah had the former caught acrobatically by Yashasvi Jaiswal at wide slip. Off-spinner Ashwin, who had gone wicketless in the first innings, then put India on top by snaring three victims. Gill and KL Rahul took diving catches to dismiss Shadman and Mushfiqur Rahim, respectively, while Mominul Haque lost his stump to the veteran off-spinner. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (five) were at the crease with Bangladesh on 158-4 when early stumps was called due to bad light. It is turning out to be an unforgettable Test for Ashwin in front of his home crowd. The 38-year-old is unlikely to play many more Tests in Chennai and is enjoying every moment of it. “As a cricketer, the pride is in the performance,” Ashwin had said earlier. “I do enjoy and embrace pressure. “As cricketers, we fail more than we succeed. It's about using the experience from the past to be able to negotiate high tide waters.”