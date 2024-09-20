Jasprit Bumrah reaches 400 wickets milestone as India dominate Chennai Test against Bangladesh

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/28/india-star-jasprit-bumrah-is-so-far-ahead-of-rivals-he-is-like-t20-crickets-lionel-messi/" target="_blank">Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah</a> proved too hot to handle for Bangladesh's batsman on a quick Chennai surface as the pace spearhead picked up four wickets to bundle out Bangladesh for 149 on day two of the first Test on Friday. Bangladesh were dismissed in the final session with former captain Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring with 32 in their reply to India's first-innings total of 376. The hosts gained a lead of 227 but decided to not enforce the follow-on. By stumps, India were 81-3 in their second innings. Shubman Gill, on 33, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 12, were batting at close of play as they extended the lead to 308. India's bowlers had earlier come out firing, reducing Bangladesh to 40-5 early in the second session after Akash Deep's double strike on successive balls right before lunch. Bumrah broke through first to send back Shadman Islam bowled for two. Deep then bowled the left-handed Zakir Hasan for three and rattled the stumps of Mominul Haque for a duck. Middle order mainstay Mushfiqur Rahim played out the hat-trick ball, but managed just eight runs before he became Bumrah's second wicket of the day. Shakib and wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das, who scored 22, put on 51 runs but Ravindra Jadeja dismissed them both in quick succession with his left-arm spin. Bumrah kept up the charge with his bouncers and yorkers, and along with Mohammed Siraj helped wipe off the Bangladesh tail with Mehidy Hasan Miraz left unbeaten on 27. Bumrah also crossed the milestone of 400 wickets in international cricket in 227 innings. His average of 21.01 is the second best in the history of cricket among bowlers who have picked up more than 400 wickets, behind only West Indies great Joel Garner. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin gave Bangladesh a challenging first-innings total, scoring 113 in a marathon 199-run seventh-wicket stand with Jadeja. Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud finished with figures of 5-83 after rattling India's batting on day one, before Ashwin and Jadeja launched a counter-attack. The pair resumed with India 339-6 overnight but pacer Taskin Ahmed broke the stand early; Jadeja caught behind without adding to his overnight score of 86. Deep hit a quickfire 17 with four boundaries before being dismissed by Taskin, who soon got his third with the wicket of hometown hero Ashwin, caught by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Ashwin, 38, was given a standing ovation after his sixth Test ton, which included 10 fours and two sixes. Hasan wrapped up the innings with his second five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test. It was an action-packed day in Chennai as a total of 17 wickets fell, mainly to pacers. Jadeja said India will look to add another 120-150 runs to their lead before having a go at their opponents on Saturday. "There is something in the wicket for the fast bowler and for the spinner also. The odd ball is spinning or keeping low. So I think all five (India) bowlers will be in the play."