Support for Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, appears to be waning. EPA
Support for Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, appears to be waning. EPA

Sport

Cricket

Politics and nepotism has left Pakistan cricket in disarray, analysts say

A shock 2-0 home series defeat to Bangladesh saw team plummet to eighth in the Test rankings – their worst in nearly sixty years

The National

September 09, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal