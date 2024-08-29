Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has been omitted from the team for the second Test against Bangladesh. AFP
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has been omitted from the team for the second Test against Bangladesh. AFP

Pakistan drop misfiring Shaheen Afridi for second Test against Bangladesh

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed brought in as home team look to level series

The National

August 29, 2024

