Moeen Ali has called time on his international career after playing play 68 Tests, 138 one-day internationals and 92 Twenty20s. AFP
Moeen Ali has called time on his international career after playing play 68 Tests, 138 one-day internationals and 92 Twenty20s. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Moeen Ali hailed as England's 'most selfless player' after announcing retirement

Former captain Alistair Cook praises 'gutsy' all-rounder who played 298 times for his country

The National

September 08, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal