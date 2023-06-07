Moeen Ali makes retirement U-turn to answer England's Ashes SOS

All-rounder added to home team squad ahead of series against Australia as replacement for injured Jack Leach

Moeen Ali has answered England's call to reverse his retirement from Test cricket to be part of the upcoming Ashes series. PA
Jun 07, 2023
Moeen Ali has reversed his Test cricket retirement and been added to England's squad to face Australia in the Ashes.

The off-spin bowling all-rounder retired from the long format at the end of the 2021 English season.

He has made a U-turn, though, after an appeal by the England team's brains trust of director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

England's plans for the Ashes were altered last week when Jack Leach was ruled out of the entire summer by a back injury sustained in the one-off Test against Ireland.

The left-arm spinner had been a key figure in England's revival as a Test force over the past year under Stokes' captaincy.

When he was ruled out of the Ashes by a stress fracture of the lower back, there did not appear to be an obvious candidate to replace him.

Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks and Liam Dawson have all filled the spinner role for England in the recent past. However, the request was made to Moeen, and the has opted to return.

Moeen has scored 2,914 Test runs and has 195 wickets in 64 Tests so far. He will celebrate his 36th birthday during the first Test at Edgbaston on June 18.

“We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket," Key, the managing director of England men's Test cricket, said.

"Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign."

Updated: June 07, 2023, 7:32 AM
England CricketAshes cricket
