South Africa thrash New Zealand by 190 runs as World Cup qualification race heats up

South Africa returned to their familiar template of batting the opposition out of the game at the World Cup as they brushed New Zealand aside in Pune.

The Proteas scored 357-4 after opener Quinton de Kock smashed his fourth century of the tournament and Rassie van der Dussen also hit ton at a packed MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

The Kiwis were expected to put up a fight and at least try to close to the target so that their net run rate did not get affected too much. However, as has been the case throughout the tournament, South African pacers proved devastating under lights.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (3-31) claimed the wickets of opener Devon Conway and the in-form Rachin Ravindra in his opening burst to trigger a collapse. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-46) then ripped through the lower order as the Proteas completed one of their most clinical performances of the tournament.

The Black Caps could only manage 167 in 35.3 overs to lose by a massive 190 runs, giving a big boost to teams outside the top four who are hoping to make the cut on net run rate.

The Proteas moved to the top on 12 points with their sixth win – as many as India – while New Zealand slipped to fourth on the table with eight points after four wins and three defeats, giving Pakistan (three wins) and Afghanistan (three wins) hopes of a miraculous passage into the knockouts.

Earlier, De Kock led the way with a 116-ball 114 while Van der Dussen raised the scoring rate later on, finishing on a 118-ball 133 for his second ton of the tournament.

The Proteas were powered by the pair's 200-run partnership before 119 came in the last 10 overs as David Miller put the New Zealand bowlers to the sword with a blistering 53.

South Africa tighten their grip on a semi-final spot and go top of the table 💪



New Zealand’s NRR takes a big hit - they slide below Australia into fourth 🔻#NZvSA #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/YP9zSKdQBX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 1, 2023

South Africa started steadily after New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and inexplicably opted to bowl, despite the Proteas' record while batting first.

They shrugged off the dismissal of captain Temba Bavuma (24) before piling on the runs with top-scorer De Kock going past 500 runs in the tournament.

De Kock, who is set to retire from the 50-overs format after the tournament, milked the Black Caps bowlers in a flawless innings and reached his century with a massive six over long-leg off Jimmy Neesham before looking to raise the tempo.

He hit two more boundaries but offered a catch to Glenn Phillips at backward point as Tim Southee (2-77) took his first wicket on his return to competitive action after having right thumb surgery in September.

Southee then castled Van der Dussen on a day of little joy for the New Zealand bowlers, who had lost seamer Matt Henry due to a right hamstring problem midway through the innings.