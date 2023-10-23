South Africa draw inspiration from Springboks to fuel Cricket World Cup campaign

South Africa players will be looking for inspiration from their rugby counterparts as they look to build on their record-breaking win over England at the Cricket World Cup.

The Proteas bounced from their shock loss to the Netherlands by inflicting a 229-run thrashing to the defending champions in Mumbai.

South Africa posted a mammoth score of 399-7 before decimating England's batting with swing and pace, dismissing them for just 170. The win improved South Africa's already impressive net run rate thanks to their batsmen wreaking havoc so far in India.

Read more Biggest sixes of Cricket World Cup 2023, including hits from Shreyas Iyer and David Warner

Hours after victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, South Africa's reigning rugby union world champion compatriots edged England 16-15 in a tense semi-final in Paris.

The Springboks will now face arch-rivals and fellow three-time world champions New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final this Saturday.

"We're following the rugby as much as everyone else, to be honest," batsman Markram said on the eve of their match against Bangladesh in Mumbai.

"I suppose a lot of the hype is around them right now and rightly so. They're doing some special things once again as a team.

"It inspires us. We try to take motivation and inspiration from them. And certainly, their performance to get into another final provided us with an extra bit of oomph."

Another match in Mumbai means South Africa's players will need to survive the oppressive heat and humidity once again. After the win over England, centurion Heinrich Klaasen said temperatures of up to 36º Celsius made it feel as if he was "batting in a sauna".

England v South Africa - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 South Africa team members celebrate their win over England during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Getty

"I do certainly think our previous game here was a bit of a rude awakening," said Markram, who is standing in as captain in place of Temba Bavuma who is ill.

"We always knew it was going to be hot and humid coming to India in general, and especially Mumbai and places like Chennai. But it was quite brutal the other night."

As for Bavuma, Markram said he was "definitely improving" but added no final call had been made on the skipper's availability to face the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the match due to a shoulder injury. He had missed the previous game against India as well. However, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is likely to make a comeback from thigh injury if he proves his fitness.

If South Africa win on Tuesday, they will move to second spot on eights points alonsgide New Zealand but ahead on net run rate.