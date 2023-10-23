Biggest sixes of Cricket World Cup 2023, including hits from Shreyas Iyer and David Warner

The 2023 World Cup is approaching the halfway mark and has witnessed seven totals in excess of 300 so far, with one 400-plus score.

It should not come as a surprise as smaller grounds, mostly flat wickets and evening dew have given batsmen enough freedom to hit through the line.

While bowlers have made an impact this tournament, white-ball cricket is still a batsman’s game and we have seen enough proof of that in India.

Almost 200 sixes have been hit so far in the World Cup, with some truly massive shots beyond the ropes.

India captain Rohit Sharma had recently said that 'maximums' that land in the stands or go out of the ground should fetch more than six runs, as they that vastly better than hits that end up just outside the ropes.

That could really incentivise some of the power hitters of the game, who have forced the crowd to duck for cover.

Below is the list of the biggest maximums hit so far during the World Cup.

Biggest sixes of World Cup 2023

1. Shreyas Iyer (IND) - 101 metres

2. David Warner (AUS) - 98 metres

3. David Miller (SA) - 95 metres

4. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 93 metres

5. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 91 metres

6. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 90 metres

7. Marco Jansen (SA) - 89 metres

8. Jos Buttler (ENG) - 88 metres

9. Taskin Ahmed (BAN) - 88 metres

10. Scott Edwards (NED) - 87 metres