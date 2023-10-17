Netherlands stun South Africa in famous Cricket World Cup victory

South Africa succumbed to a Dutch double as the Netherlands claimed a second monumental upset victory over the Proteas at a World Cup in less than 12 months.

Last November the Netherlands’ shock win in Adelaide dumped South Africa out of the T20 World Cup, and on Tuesday Temba Bavuma's side crashed to a 38-run defeat in the 50-over equivalent in Dharamshala.

They squandered plenty of promising positions as their hopes of reaching the knockout stages suffered a sizeable blow, putting additional emphasis on Saturday’s showdown against ailing England in Mumbai.

For the Netherlands, this must rank as the finest win in their history as, while they beat the West Indies to qualify for the tournament, this South Africa side are quietly fancied to do well in India.

READ MORE ILT20: UAE hopefuls target last deals to play alongside David Warner and Co

The Dutch were on the ropes at 50 for four then 112 for six after being asked to bat first in a contest reduced to 43 overs apiece because of rain, but captain Scott Edwards rescued them from number seven.

His unbeaten 78 from 69 balls was supplemented by crucial cameos from Roelof van der Merwe (29 from 19) and Aryan Dutt (23 not out off nine) as the Netherlands posted a healthy 245 for eight.

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, who made centuries in the wins over Sri Lanka and Australia, started well but the pair, plus Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, departed within the space of 21 deliveries.

A position of 36 without loss became 44 for four before Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller put on a run-a-ball 45 to steady the ship. However, Klaasen’s dismissal left South Africa’s hopes all on Miller.

Being dropped on 23 in the deep seemed a significant moment but an off-pace jaffa from Logan van Beek clipped the top of Miller’s off-stump as he departed for 43 to all but end South Africa’s hopes.

South Africa succumb to their first-ever Men's ODI loss against a non-Test playing nation 😯



Details 👇#CWC23 | #SAvNEDhttps://t.co/iOURpG9nuA — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 17, 2023

Bas de Leede, who shelled a steepler to reprieve Miller, atoned by dismissing Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada, and Van Beek snared Keshav Maharaj in the last over as South Africa were all out for 207.

It was a superb collective bowling effort as Van Beek took three for 60, while Van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren each bagged two wickets, as the Dutch celebrated a first ODI World Cup win since 2007.

Netherlands captain and player of the match Edwards, said: "In the last couple of games our issue has been too many of our middle order being out before the end of the game. So I wanted to take it deep and hope a couple guys around me would chip in. We were lucky enough to get I don't know how many at the end there but it was nice.

"Proud of the group. Putting in that performance and being able to play my part is nice. When we came into the tournament we wanted to have a chance at playing semi-finals and if you want to do that you've got to beat teams. Obviously South Africa are probably one of the favourites, the way they are playing, so it is a big win for us."

South Africa captain Bavuma, said: "At 112-6 we didn't want to let them get over 200 and we definitely dropped the ball there. We were still confident that we could chase down the score but we didn't get partnerships and we didn't adapt to the double spin in the powerplay. Credit to them, they exploited some weaknesses in our game.

"We were clinical against Australia but the challenge is always to come back and replicate it. The extras is something we can control and giving away 30 extras is an extra five overs and it will always cost. It is something for us to talk about. In the end it cost us quite a bit.

"The fielding wasn't up to standard. If you look at the way we fielded against Australia compared to today it definitely wasn't the same. Those are conversations we need to have and guys need to answer, mentally, where they were.

"We'll have to let the emotion seep in. There is no point trying to forget what happened. It will hurt and it should hurt. Tomorrow we'll get back on the journey, our campaign is by no means over.

"It was a proper display from the Netherlands. Big ups to them. They prepared very well and if you give them a sniff they won't let go."