South Africa take inspiration from Springboks as they hunt Cricket World Cup glory

South Africa cricket captain Temba Bavuma says his team were deeply inspired by the Springboks' thrilling victory over France as they chase some World Cup glory of their own.

Unlike their counterparts on the South African rugby team, the Proteas have never lifted a World Cup, with only several semi-final disappointments to show for their efforts.

The Springboks took a huge step towards a fourth global title as they eliminated hosts France 29-28 after an enthralling quarter-final tussle in Paris on Sunday night.

That win capped a great week for South African sport with the Proteas having made a flying start to the ODI tournament in India, piling up the runs and cruising to comfortable victories over Sri Lanka and five-time champions Australia.

They took a break between matches to watch the rugby, and despite the game ending at 2.30am local time, Bavuma says his team will have an extra spring in their step when their campaign resumes against the Netherlands in Dharamsala on Tuesday (12.30 UAE time).

"I'm still trying to wake up from the late night," admitted the Proteas skipper on Monday afternoon. "Incredible game. Inspirational the way the guys went about their business. I think the intensity that the game was played at from the first minute till the last, I think that's one thing that the guys kept speaking about.

"Obviously happy, as they were able to get over the line. But yeah, incredible, inspirational game."

Despite their impressive start to the tournament, the South Africans won't be "arrogant or loud" when they face the Netherlands, with their skipper recalling a shock defeat at the hands of the Dutch at the World T20 last year.

Eight of the South African team who played in that game are likely to feature today as the third round of group games comes to a close.

"We definitely won't be taking them lightly. There was a T20 World Cup last year, a 50-over World Cup now," said the captain.

"Different format, different ask in terms of your skills, being able to do your skills for a longer period of time. So, I think that's something that I think we all need to appreciate."

In the ODI format, South Africa boast a perfect 6-0 winning record. Two of those wins were earlier this year – by eight wickets in Benoni and 146 runs at Johannesburg – and assured South Africa of their place at the World Cup and sent the Dutch into the qualifying tournament instead.

"We played them in South Africa and our victories there were emphatic," added Bavuma. "I think in terms of the confidence and belief within the team without us being arrogant or loud about it I think it's still up there.

"We still respect opposition, not just Netherlands, but any opposition. We'll be coming into the game with the same mindset that we had against Sri Lanka and that we had against Australia."