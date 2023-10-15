Fastest deliveries of Cricket World Cup 2023 by Mark Wood, Haris Rauf and others

The Cricket World Cup is barely a week old and we have already seen some incredible performances.

While we have yet to witness even a remotely close finish, there have been brilliant individual performances to keep us entertained as teams come to terms with conditions, surfaces and strategies.

As expected, spinners have played a key role on Indian surfaces, with the slow bowlers being among the wickets and also enjoying good economy rates.

As the tournament progresses and the surfaces suffer more wear and tear, expect the spinners to have an even greater say, especially while bowling first.

However, fast bowlers will have a role to play. Reverse swing with the old ball during the day and movement with the new ball under lights will offer enough encouragement to keep the quicks interested.

Some pacers are trying their best to beat the batsmen in the air with speed. And we have some of the quickest bowlers in the world in operation during the tournament.

Below is the list of the fastest deliveries recorded at the ODI World Cup in India.

Fastest deliveries of Cricket World Cup 2023

1. Mark Wood (ENG) - 154kph / 95.6mph

2. Haris Rauf (PAK) - 150kph / 93.2mph

3. Gerald Coetzee (SA) - 149kph / 92.5mph

4. Lockie Ferguson (NZ) - 148kph / 91.9mph

5. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 147kph / 91.3mph

6. Matheesha Pathirana (SL) - 145kph / 90mph

7. Marco Jansen (SA) - 144.6kph / 89.8mph

8. Lungi Ngidi (SA) - 144.5kph / 89.7mph

9. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 144.4kph / 89.7mph

=10. Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 144kph / 89.4mph

=10. Hardik Pandya (IND) - 144kph / 89.4mph