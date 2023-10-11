Rohit's record hundred blasts India to World Cup victory over Afghanistan

Captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday surpassed compatriot Sachin Tendulkar with a record seventh World Cup century to lead India to a crushing eight-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Chasing 273 for victory in New Delhi, the hosts rode on Rohit's 131 to achieve their target in 35 overs for a second straight win in the 50-over showpiece event.

Rohit brought the nearly packed house to its feet with his century off 63 balls to go past Tendulkar's record of six tons in World Cups.

His century was also the fastest by an Indian in a World Cup, quicker than Kapil Dev's hundred in 72 balls against Zimbabwe in 1983.

Rohit hit the ball to all parts of the ground as he reached 1,000 World Cup runs and then went past Chris Gayle's record of 553 sixes across all formats.

The dashing opener hit 16 fours and five sixes in his 84-ball knock before being bowled by leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

His opening partnership of 156 with the left-handed Ishan Kishan, who made 47, extended the team's dominance after a good bowling show on a batting-friendly pitch.

Superstar cricketer and Delhi-born Virat Kohli soon took over to hit an unbeaten 55 and finished the match with a boundary.

Afghanistan earlier posted 272-8 after electing to bat at the ground that witnessed a World Cup record 754 runs scored in the previous match when South Africa posted 428 and defeated Sri Lanka.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stood out for the home side with his best World Cup bowling figures of 4-39.

Afghanistan slipped to 63-3 before skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) put on 121 runs to help them recover.

Bumrah got Ibrahim Zadran caught behind for 22 and celebrated by pointing to his temple.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on 21, and Rahmat Shah, on 16, fell in the space of four balls with Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur taking the wickets.

Shahidi, a left-hand batsman, and Omarzai then rebuilt the innings in a century stand, prompting Rohit to rotate his bowlers.

Omarzai reached his second ODI fifty and soon Shahidi smashed Pandya for four to bring up his half-century and followed it up with a six. Omarzai, who hit two fours and four sixes in his 69-ball knock, also attacked but was bowled by Pandya.

Shahidi kept up the attack with regular boundaries but fell lbw to Kuldeep Yadav in his attempt to reverse sweep the left-arm wrist spinner.

Bumrah struck twice including Rashid to keep Afghanistan down on a run-filled wicket.

The Afghans lost their opening match to Bangladesh while tournament favourites India began with a victory over five-time winners Australia.

Player of the match Rohit said: "It was a good pitch to bat on. I was just backing myself to play my natural game. I knew once I got my eye in the pitch would only get easier and easier to bat on.

"I've been thinking about it a long time. I was glad I could go a little big and it was a special feeling and it is always special to score a hundred in a World Cup.

"I don't want to think about records too much. There is a long way to go and I don't want to lose my focus. I want to focus on the what the team requires of me and when you get days you like this you want to make it count and make it count big.

"Some of it is premeditated. You can't just keep going and playing those kind of shots but at times I let my instinct take over. Sometimes it works really well. It is my duty as an opener to make the start that we want, particularly in a chase, and put the team in a comfortable position. I love doing that. I want to back myself to keep doing that. It is important to not lose that mindset and keep putting pressure on the opposition."

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah said: "We had a target of 300-plus in these conditions, especially as India's batting line-up is strong. But back-to-back wickets cost us.

"Our thinking behind the decision to bat first was that the surface was good so we wanted to score runs and put pressure on the opposition.

"We have seven more games. We will try and learn from our mistakes and come back with a positive attitude."