Glenn Maxwell claims four wickets as Australia end losing streak with big ODI win in India

Glenn Maxwell took career-best figures of 4-40 as Australia defeated India by 66 runs to end a five-game losing streak and avoid an ODI series whitewash.

The Australians batted first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium posting a score of 352-7.

The top order made big contributions with David Warner (56), Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (74) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) all hitting quick-fire half-centuries.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets for the home side although the Indian pacer was expensive, going for just over eight runs an over.

Home captain Rohit Sharma (81), playing his first match of the series, led India's reply, smashing five sixes en route to a 31-ball fifty.

He and Virat Kohli (56) kept India on course until Maxwell intervened. The off-spinner claimed the key wickets of Rohit, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (48) as India ended up all out for 286 with two balls left in the game.

The home side had clinched the series with wins in Mohali and Indore, and a sixth successive defeat – after losing three games in a row to South Africa – could potentially have deflated Australia ahead of their World Cup opener against tournament hosts India on October 8.

“Great first hit out for [Mitchell] Starc and Maxwell,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “They both haven't played a lot over the last couple of months. Maxy four-for and Starcy looked like he was in great rhythm so I couldn't be happier.

“The way Marsh and Warner started today looks like a pretty dangerous combination. They look pretty good.”

Electing to bat, Australia's top order capitalised on a ground with a benign track and short boundary to lay the foundation for a big total.

David Warner smashed his third half-century of the series as he combined in a rollicking 78-run opening stand with Mitchell Marsh.

Lots to like after that performance tonight! ❤️



A 66-run win caps off our series against India and now we turn our attention to the ODI World Cup! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/nC1y5EFPfI — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 27, 2023

Warner's knock came off 34 balls and contained six fours and four sixes before Marsh added 137 runs with Steve Smith to consolidate Australia's position.

Kuldeep Yadav denied Marsh his hundred and the opener was caught at cover to bring his 84-ball innings to an end after 14 fours and three sixes.

At 242-2 in the 32nd over, Australia looked to be cruising to a 400-plus total before the Indian bowlers dragged the hosts back into the contest.

Mohammed Siraj trapped Smith lbw to trigger a mini-collapse but Australia still registered the highest total at the venue.

“Unfortunately not the result we wanted today but I'm not going to look too much into this game,” said Rohit. “We've been playing really well.

“When we talk about the 15-man squad we are very clear on what we want and who the guys are that will do the job for us. We're not confused. We know exactly where we are heading.”