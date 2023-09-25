Pakistan complain to ICC over World Cup visa problems

Team waiting in Dubai as they seek clearance to travel to India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, centre, are in Dubai waiting for their visas to travel to India. AFP

AP
Sep 25, 2023
The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed concerns to the International Cricket Council over a delay in the issuing of its visas for next month's World Cup in India and “inequitable treatment”.

Pakistan is scheduled to leave for Hyderabad, via Dubai, in the early hours of Wednesday but the PCB has yet to receive the visas.

“It’s a matter of disappointment the Pakistan team has to go through this uncertainty ahead of the major tournament,” PCB spokesperson Umar Farooq said in a statement.

Pakistan pick Hasan Ali in ODI World Cup squad after Naseem Shah is ruled out

“There has been an extraordinary delay in getting clearance and securing Indian visas… we have written to the ICC raising our concerns about inequitable treatment towards Pakistan and reminding them of these obligations towards the World Cup.”

A 33-member contingent, containing 18 players and a 15-member support staff, is due to travel to India.

Farooq said Pakistan had reminded the ICC governing body for three years about its obligations but it “has all come down to the last two days”.

He also said Pakistan was forced to cancel its original plan to organise a team-building exercise in Dubai on the way to India.

“We had to rework our plan and book new flights, but these plans are subject to the issuance of visas,” Farooq said.

Pakistan is due to play New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday before taking on Australia in another warm-up on October 3.

They launch their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan captain Imran Khan celebrates 1992 World Cup win over England in Melbourne. Allsport

Updated: September 25, 2023, 2:38 PM
