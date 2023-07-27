Pakistan complete record win over Sri Lanka to seal 2-0 Test series sweep

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali took seven wickets to help Pakistan crush Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to clinch the second Test inside four days and sweep the series 2-0 on Thursday.

Ali took the first seven wickets and fast bowler Naseem Shah took the final three to bowl out Sri Lanka for 188 in the evening session in Colombo.

The spinner returned career-best figures of 7-70 in his 15th Test as Sri Lanka suffered their heaviest Test defeat at home.

The innings and 222-run defeat eclipses Sri Lanka’s previous worst at home of an innings and 208 runs against South Africa at SSC in 1993.

It was also Pakistan's first Test series win since December 2021.

"Very proud to win this series and all credit to the boys and support staff working very hard," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

“We had some good camps before coming here and all our hard work paid off I must say on this tour. We have ticked all the boxes. The way our bowlers went about things was very satisfying to see.”

Pacer Shah reverse swung the old ball to deadly effect and was unlucky to have two leg before decisions overturned after review. But he made his presence felt knocking off the tail in double quick time as Sri Lanka lost the last three wickets in six balls from Shah.

“Our batting has been horrible,” Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said. "In both Tests we won the toss and had to put up good totals. But we threw away our wickets and paid the price.

“Feel very disappointed. Not many positives in this series for us.”

It was another shocking batting display by Sri Lanka after starting off well. The opening pair had added 69 for the first wicket and Sri Lanka carried hopes of taking the game to the final day when lunch was taken at 81-1.

Earlier, Pakistan batted two overs on day four, allowing Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century before declaring on 576-5.

Agha Salman, who was player of the series, remained unbeaten on 132.

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique bagged the player-of-the-match award for his career-best 201 that laid the foundation for Pakistan's mammoth total in the only time they batted in the Test.