Abdullah Shafique and record-setting Saud Shakeel put Pakistan on top in second SL Test

Pakistan piled on the runs on a record-breaking day as the visitors raced to 563-5 on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Opening batsman Abdullah Shafique hit his maiden Test double ton while Saud Shakeel entered the record books with a half century as the visitors made the most of friendly batting conditions in the rain-hit match.

An unbeaten 132 by Agha Salman lower down the order then put Pakistan in complete control of the match.

The tourists reached stumps with a lead of 397 runs in their first innings at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club.

Salman and concussion substitute Mohammad Rizwan, on 37, were batting in an unbeaten stand of 95 after Shafique's departure on 201. Shafique led the mammoth reply in response to Sri Lanka's 166 as he put on three century stands including a 124-run sixth-wicket partnership with Salman.

Shafique, who began the day on 87, reached 200 in the final session with a single off Asitha Fernando, taking off his helmet and pointing to his name on the back of his jersey. The 23-year-old hit 19 fours and four sixes in the innings.

Sri Lankan bowlers toiled before pace spearhead Fernando sent back Shakeel for 57. The left-handed batsman thus became the first player in history to score at least a fifty in each of his first seven Tests.

Fernando came around the wicket to trap Shakeel lbw and end a 109-run partnership with Shafique.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed made 14 before he retired hurt after feeling dizzy, probably due to a blow he received on his helmet on the first ball he faced from Fernando.

Pakistan resumed on 178-2 in response to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 166, as the day's play began on time after Tuesday's downpours restricted the action to just 10 overs.

Captain Babar Azam moved from his overnight 28 to 39 before being trapped lbw off left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, with the decision upheld by the third umpire after review.

It was the sixth time Azam had been dismissed in Test cricket by Jayasuriya, who bowled unchanged from one end in the first session.

Jayasuriya also accounted for Shafique, the batsman getting out for 201 off 326 balls in the final session.