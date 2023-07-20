Zak Crawley hits stunning century to put England in control of fourth Ashes Test

Zak Crawley hit one of the great Ashes innings as England took control of the fourth Test against Australia at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The opener smashed 189 off 182 balls in a superb display of batting that helped England reach 384-4 at stumps on Day 2, with a lead of 67, as they attempt to level the five-match series at 2-2.

After losing Ben Duckett for just one, after he edged a Mitchell Starc ball behind to Alex Carey, Moeen Ali came in alongside Crawley with the pair then putting on 121 for the second wicket.

From a promising foundation of 61-1, England proceeded to play two outrageous hours of adrenalin-fuelled cricket in the afternoon session. In the space of 25 overs they scored 178 runs, with a run-rate of 7.12 that would not have been unacceptable in a T20.

Moeen departed for 54 – the highest score by a batter at three this series – after pulling a Starc ball to Usman Khawaja who took a fine catch.

But that brought Joe Root to crease and the former captain made his intent clear from the first ball that he pulled for four as he and Crawley set about dismantling an Australian attack badly lacking a full-time spinner.

Their brutal partnership of 206 came to an end when Crawley under-edged a pull shot to Cameron Green on to his own stumps bringing an end to his second highest Test knock after hitting 267 against Pakistan in 2020.

The extraordinary innings was England's highest against Australia in a home Test since 1997 when Naseer Hussain made 207 and contained three sixes and 21 fours, making a mockery of the 25-year-old's average of 28.65.

Root's enterprising knock of 84 from 95 balls ended unluckily when he was bowled a Josh Hazelwood ball that pretty much rolled along the floor.

It was left to captain Harry Brook and Ben Stokes to see out the rest of the day – finishing unbeaten on 14 and 24, respectively – with England leading by 67 runs with six wickets remaining.

“Today was good day for us. We are in a good position as a team,” Crawley told Sky Sports.

“It was good fun. I rode my luck at times but hit some good shots along the way. I do doubt myself at times but I have to say 'keep being me'. That is the way I play. I am quite streaky but then I go on a run.

“They [coach and captain] tell me to go out and have an impact. Sometimes I am going to have streaks of a low scores but thankfully today it came off.

“They don't want me to lose days like today. If try be more consistent might lose a day like today. I much prefer this, a few low scores and then a big one.”

Earlier, England were into their work swiftly, with James Anderson removing Pat Cummins with the first ball of the morning and Chris Woakes completing a well-deserved five-for to end the innings, with Australia all out for 317.