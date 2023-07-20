Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel guide Pakistan to win in first Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan made heavy weather of a modest chase before eventually getting over the finish line in a four-wicket win in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday.

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten half-century – his eighth in Test cricket – to see the tourists home before lunch on the fifth day.

Imam's 50 helped the visitors chase down a tricky target of 131.

Pakistan started the final day on 48-3 and lost three more wickets, including skipper Babar Azam for 24 off Prabath Jayasuriya, before they achieved their target in the first session.

Imam started the day on 25 and remained calm with Azam and then left-handed partner Saud Shakeel, who made a brisk 30 after his unbeaten 208 in Pakistan's first innings.

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya took four wickets including two on the evening of Day 4 to give the hosts a glimmer of hope.

When play resumed on the final day, Pakistan needed 83 runs and there were memories of the 2009 Test at Galle. That's when the visitors needed 97 runs with eight wickets in hand chasing a target of 168 but collapsed and were bowled out for 117.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel scored a brisk 30 to help secure victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. AP

Azam added 41 runs for the fourth wicket with Imam and the run chase looked a mere formality, but Jayasuriya trapped the Pakistan captain to give the tourists jitters.

Shakeel and Imam then added 43 runs for the fifth wicket with the former being the more dominant partner with his clever footwork against the spinners. He had come down the track and executed an elegant cover drive off Ramesh Mendis but was caught behind the next ball to give Mendis his first wicket in the innings.

Jayasuriya claimed his fourth wicket when Sarfraz Ahmed, attempting to sweep, was caught at backward square leg by Kusal Mendis.

Agha Salman walked in at the fall of the sixth wicket with Pakistan needing four runs and he completed the victory by depositing Jayasuriya over long-off for six.

Shakeel, whose maiden Test double hundred fetched Pakistan a decisive first-innings lead of 149, was named player of the match.

"The way Saud and Agha played, it totally changed the game," Azam said referring to their 177-run partnership, which helped Pakistan post 461 in the first innings.

"It's not easy to bat in Galle, but the way Saud's playing is outstanding."