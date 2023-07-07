Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen found dead at home in Lahore

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen was found dead in his home in Lahore on Thursday, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise said in a statement. He was 63.

Multiple news outlets including Dawn and ESPNcricinfo reported that the cause of death was suicide, adding that police said a hand-written note had been found on the site.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy," a tweet by the Multan Sultans read.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said: "PCB expresses its shock and grief on the untimely passing of Multan Sultans owner Mr Alamgir Tareen. He will always be remembered for his passion for cricket. PCB offers its deepest condolences to the Tareen and Multan Sultans families, as well as all his friends and loved ones."

Lahore Qalandars, who won the PSL title this year against Tareen's Sultans, also issued a statement of condolence.

"Lahore Qalandars management is shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Mr. Alamgir Tareen," the statement read. "This loss leaves a significant void within the cricket community. We offer our heartfelt support to his family and Multan Sultans to navigate this challenging time. May the departed soul rest in peace, and may their loved ones find strength and solace in the memories shared and the legacy left behind."

Station House Officer (SHO) Ghalib Market Muhammad Irfan told Dawn that Alamgir had died of an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. SHO Irfan added that the weapon was in police custody and that police had cordoned off Alamgir’s Gulberg residence.

“The police will be able to present a final report with the facts and reasons of the case after the initial investigation is completed,” he added.

Educated in the US where he received his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed his masters degree at Yale, Alamgir acquired the Sultans franchise in 2018 along with his nephew Ali Khan Tareen. Alamgir's brother is influential Pakistani businessman and politician Jahangir Tareen, leader of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Alamgir was an influential businessman in South Punjab, and operated a large water purification plant in Pakistan. The Sultans website described him as a "sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills."

Under his ownership, Sultans went on to become the most consistent franchise in the PSL, reaching each of the last three finals and winning the title in 2021. That year, he bought out Ali Tareen's share, taking sole ownership of the franchise.