James Anderson 'rested' for third Ashes Test as Mark Wood returns

All-time leading wicket-taking seamer James Anderson was omitted from England's team for the must-win third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley, which begins on Thursday.

Both Anderson and fellow paceman Josh Tongue were "rested", according to an England statement. Their spots were taken by express quick Mark Wood and seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Anderson has been particularly off colour, taking just three wickets for 226 runs across the first two Tests. England sorely missed the pace of Wood in the first Test where Australia's lower order helped chase down 281 with just two wickets in hand.

Now, the hosts have added some much-needed firepower after going down 2-0 in the five-match series.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mooen Ali was also recalled as England aim to keep the series alive following their ill-tempered 43-run defeat at Lord's last week.

Ali replaces Ollie Pope after the vice-captain was ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder at Lord's. Ali played the first Test but developed blisters in the bowling finger, which ruled him out of the second match.

Harry Brook has now been promoted up the order to take Pope's place at No 3.

England captain Ben Stokes after losing his wicket for 155 at on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, on July 2, 2023. Australia won the match by 43 runs. Reuters

Wood's belated introduction into the series – he was considered for last week's second Test but there were some concerns over his workload – also gives England captain Ben Stokes the option of extreme pace he has been craving.

Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson top the wicket charts with 11 and 10 respectively, but England have been outmatched for air speed so far and Wood should level the playing field.

Stokes admitted his own ongoing fitness issues played a part in the team selection, after he defied his knee problems to bowl a mammoth 12-over spell and then turned in a remarkable 155 in the fourth innings.

"I'm not going to lie, last week took it out of me and a big part of what I had to think about was what would be the best team if I didn't bowl a ball. That was a huge part of my thinking," he said.

As for Brook's promotion to an unfamiliar position, Stokes said: "It's pretty simple for us to be honest. A player like Brooky, it feels like he can slot in any position.

"We feel Brooky is a type of player who can just take responsibility and crack on with it. We want to keep Joe [Root] at number four, he's a remarkable player."