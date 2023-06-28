Australia batsmen take control of Lord's Test after England seamers disappoint

Australia took complete control on the opening day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's as Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 85 to guide the visitors to 339-5 in helpful conditions for bowlers on Wednesday.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss under grey skies and sent Australia into bat with high hopes of taking early wickets.

But David Warner and Usman Khawaja rode their luck to share a gritty opening partnership of 73. Although newcomer Josh Tongue removed them both, Marnus Labuschagne made 47 and Travis Head hit a quick 77 to put Australia in a commanding position.

Veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad disappointed the most as they went wicketless after bowling 33 overs between them, with Broad leaking runs at four an over.

The day could have gone much worse, had it not been for the part-time off spin of Joe Root.

Root, asked to carry the spin burden alone due to Moeen Ali's injured index finger, halted Australia's progress.

England's Ben Stokes tries to stop a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, London, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Head had smashed 77 at better than a run-a-ball when he was stumped racing down the track at a delivery that started wide and turned even further from the bat. Then all-rounder Cameron Green threw his wicket away for a duck in a vain attempt to slog Root down the ground.

Two cheap wickets in four balls did not completely mitigate two-and-a-half sessions of uninspired work from a lethargic seam attack, but it did halt a 122-run stand between Head and Smith that was quickly heading towards game-changing territory.

It was a bizarre day for the hosts. It began with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow wrestling a protester to the ground as climate activists briefly interrupted play.

Just before Broad bowled the second over, two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran out of the Grandstand and onto the outfield, sprinkling orange powder on the square.

Bairstow grabbed one of the demonstrators and carried them off the playing surface, with the other apprehended by stewards. A third demonstrator was tackled before making it onto the outfield.

Metropolitan Police later said that they had arrested three people.