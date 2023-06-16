Ashes opener lives up to the hype as England and Australia trade blows at Edgbaston

England have moved the needle in unprecedented fashion in a whirlwind past year but how a buccaneering approach would fare against a relentless Australia was the big talking point amid all the Ashes hype.

The debate will linger, for while England landed telling blows and left Australia reeling at times, the world Test champions kept dragging the hosts back on an a fluctuating opening day of the LV= Insurance series.

What is undeniable is how compelling this England team are under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, who promised supporters entertainment in these five eagerly anticipated Tests.

They delivered that in abundance at Edgbaston.

The sold-out crowd lapped up Zak Crawley drilling Pat Cummins's first ball of the series for four, marvelled at Joe Root's enduring class as he compiled a majestic 118 not out while the vocal Hollies Stand delighted in serenading Nathan Lyon about being an inferior Moeen Ali – or words to that effect.

Only two maidens were bowled in England's 393 for eight declared, where none of Australia's bowlers offered any kind of containment as all of them leaked upwards of four an over.

Scott Boland experienced his first tough day at the office. Having arrived in the midlands with a bowling average in the mid-teens after nine Tests, he leaked an eye-watering 86 runs in 14 overs here.

This was not “Bazball” at its most extreme, though, with England and Root in particular dashing between the wickets after Australia curiously spread the field – there was a deep point in the first over while boundary riders piled up in an ill-fated attempt to stifle the home side's run-rate.

The tourists' charitable fielding – they also dropped a couple of chances and failed to appeal when Crawley nicked off on 40 – led a “shocked” Eoin Morgan to remark on Sky Sports commentary: “Australia have been the first to blink.”

England's Ben Stokes, right, and Jonny Bairstow at the end of day one of the first Ashes test match. PA

However, right as England looked to properly cut loose, they were frequently pegged back. Crawley may have temporarily silenced his doubters with 61 but his dismissal on the stroke of lunch meant Australia had three wickets in the first session – having been asked to bowl first on a surface with few demons.

A position of 175 for three became 176 for five following Harry Brook's bizarre dismissal and Ben Stokes's misguided waft but Root and Jonny Bairstow changed the tone with a 121-run stand – their 11th century partnership – in only 140 balls.

Bairstow picked up from where he left off last summer in his first international innings since his horrific leg break with a dashing run-a-ball 78 before he then Moeen were stumped attempting to take down Lyon.

Australia's chief spinner will point out he took four wickets but he was also alarmingly expensive, clattered for sixes by Root, who also audaciously reverse ramped Boland and Cummins in a show of bravado.

Right as England seemed poised to emulate the class of 2005 in racking up in excess of 400 in a day at this venue, Stokes threw a “Bazball” curve ball for a chance to have a crack at Australia's openers.

England's Moeen Ali plays a shot on the opening day of the first Ashes cricket Test match. AFP

The declaration came as a surprise but the decision was rooted in logic given David Warner's struggles against Stuart Broad.

There was no reward as Australia closed on 14 for none but the four overs were a marvellous spectacle as a cacophony of noise greeted Broad opening the bowling to his adversary.

And perhaps this is the point. None of the 25,000 fans who turned up on Friday can claim to have been short-changed in an era where the supremacy of Test cricket is being challenged by the proliferation of domestic T20 franchise leagues.

England may yet rue not landing a knockout punch to Australia on a flat pitch, where Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith could really make hay against the one-paced fast bowling line-up of Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Stokes.

But winning is not the only source of enjoyment and if Test cricket is to thrive in the years ahead, then bottling what transpired over 82 gripping overs in Birmingham might be just the tonic.