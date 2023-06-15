England go for experience in Ashes opener against Test champions Australia

England have insisted they will be continuing with their aggressive brand of cricket in the Ashes series that starts in Edgbaston on Friday, but paucity of resources forced them to make a safe selection choice.

Read more Australia coach McDonald backs openers to hit the mark during Ashes series

Veteran seamer Stuart Broad was named in the playing XI ahead of the quicker Mark Wood for the opening game of the five-match series against world Test champions Australia.

With James Anderson and Ollie Robinson declared fit to return to the XI after resting injury niggles against Ireland at Lord's, there was just one spot left in the seam attack.

Captain Ben Stokes did not have express quicks Jofra Archer and Olly Stone to choose from. So it was thought Wood would get the nod, especially since the home team intend to play the matches on relatively flat surfaces.

However, Broad, with 582 Test wickets, made the cut.

One of the possible reasons for his selection is Broad's incredible record against Australia opener David Warner, who fared poorly against Broad in 2019 as the Englishman dismissed him seven times in 10 innings.

Also, with all-rounder Moeen Ali returning to the team having announced his retirement from the format, and the bowling fitness of captain Stokes unclear, the management went for the safer option of Broad.

Expand Autoplay England captain Ben Stokes during a training session at Edgbaston, Birmingham, ahead of the first Ashes Test against Australia that starts on Friday, June 16, 2023. PA

Stokes on Thursday reiterated the importance of playing the type of fearless cricket that has won them 11 out of 13 Tests.

“What we have done over the last year is show how we want to play. We found a way that we are able to get the best out of the team and also the individuals,” Stokes said.

“We get asked if we will continue to play this way against this opposition or that opposition. This is how England play. It's worked more than it's not. There's no doubt about how we are going to play against Australia.”

Their bowling attack, however, is the one that could be a cause for concern. England are more than likely to play on fast and flatter wickets to aid their high-scoring style of batting against a potent Australian attack.

That mans England's seamers will have to be extra careful as there will be almost no room for error, especially since regular spinner Jack Leach is injured and won't be holding one end up.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting questioninghow the home team would pick up 20 wickets in the absence of a helpful surface.

“If England want to play the style that they've been playing, I actually think they probably need to have some flattish-type wickets,” Ponting told The Times.

“I've heard that they want flat wickets, I've heard they want the boundaries brought in. But I think if they do have these flatter wickets, I'd be worried about how they are going to get 20 Australian wickets a game.

“With Jofra Archer not being there, without their number one spinner [Jack Leach] being there, if they're flat, will Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson be able to have a huge impact on the series?”