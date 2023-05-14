Royal Challengers Bangalore seal big IPL win after woeful Rajasthan Royals collapse

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a thumping IPL 112-run victory after a disastrous Rajasthan Royals batting performance in Jaipur on Sunday.

Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat and reached 171-5 in their 20 overs, with captain Faf du Plessis (55) and Glenn Maxwell (54) both hitting half-centuries.

In reply, Rajasthan collapsed in spectacular fashion losing five wickets in the power play and eventually crumbling to 59 all out, their third-lowest score ever in the IPL.

West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer was the lone player to show any resistance with a 19-ball 35, while the only other player to reach double figures was Joe Root (10).

South African pacer Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers taking 3-10, while Michael Bracewell (2-16) and Karn Sharma (2-19) claimed a couple of wickets each.

Rajasthan's defeat will hurt but the margin of victory means that their net run rate has also taken a massive hit and, with just one game remaining, they are now dependent on other results going their way to make the play-offs.

“We usually go hard in the power play but that did not quite happen today,” said captain Sanju Samson. “It will take some time to assess our display.

“That is the nature of T20 cricket, you have to go hard in the power play, knowing that the wicket will slow down. Today, it did not work out.”

For Bangalore, the day could barely have gone any better. With two games to go, their NNR is now in the positive and they are very much in the running for a play-off spot.

“It was really good. We needed it, in terms of the NRR,” said Du Plessis. “It was a really difficult pitch when we batted first. Even in the power play, the ball was keeping low and we felt that 160 would be a good score.

“Today was really good for the team and I am sure everyone will be extremely motivated for the next two matches.”