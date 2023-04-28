Shah Rukh Khan, Tim Cook and other celebrities at IPL 2023 - in pictures

What makes an ideal Indian Premier League match? Huge sixes, brilliant catches, and tense finishes do play a big part in grabbing eyeballs, but what sets the IPL apart is the star power it attracts.

Every year, celebrities from all walks of life – and sometimes across the globe – attend games to provide the glamour element.

The fact the Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta are co-owners of teams – Kolkata and Punjab, respectively – helps bring some big names to the venues.

Apart from stars from the glamour world, others famous names are drawn to the IPL carnival as well. Apple CEO Tim Cook took out time from his busy schedule during the recent India visit to attend a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In the picture gallery above, you can see all the celebrities who have attended IPL 2023 so far. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.