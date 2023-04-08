Fastest bowlers at IPL 2023 including Umran Malik, Mark Wood and Anrich Nortje

The opening weeks of Indian Premier League 2023 have seen batsmen dominate bowlers more often than not.

After nine games, there have been eight scores in excess of 190, which shows how good some of the wickets are and also the ruthlessness of the batsmen.

However, bowlers have made their mark, albeit sparingly. Kolkata Knight Riders spinners put in the first big performance by bowlers this IPL by dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore for 123 at Eden Gardens on Thursday. And as the wickets begin to wear and tear, bowlers will be hoping for more such days.

Another set of players who have left an impression are fast bowlers. Some of the quickest bowlers in the game, apart from those from Pakistan, are playing in the tournament. Although many are yet to grab a bunch of wickets, most quicks have kept batsmen on their toes.

Below is a list of the fastest deliveries bowled by pacers this year.

Fastest deliveries of IPL 2023

1. Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 152.1 kph (94.5 mph)

2. Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) - 151.2 kph (94 mph)

3. Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals) - 148.8 kph (92.4 mph)

4. KM Asif (Rajasthan Royals) - 148.5 kph (92.2 mph)

5. Alzarri Joseph (Gujarat Titans) - 148.3 kph (92 mph)

6. Mohammad Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 147.8 kph (91.8 mph)

7. Tushar Deshpande (Chennai Super Kings) - 146.4 kph (91 mph)

8. Khaleel Ahmed (Delhi Capitals) - 145.4 kph (90.3 mph)

9. Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians) - 145.2 kph (90.2 mph)