IPL 2023 injured and unavailable players

The Indian Premier League begins in Ahmedabad on Friday with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

A sell-out Narendra Modi Stadium is set to have more than 100,000 spectators for the opening clash of a season that welcomes the return of home and away matches after four years of disruption caused by the pandemic.

While the biggest stars in the world will go toe to toe over the next two months for the ultimate prize, a number of key players will be missing in action, either completely or partially, due to fitness issues.

Below is the list of the top names who are injured.

IPL 2023 injury list

Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals): Wicketkeeper batsman to miss entire season after road accident

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians): Fast bowler ruled out after back surgery

Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings): Batsman ruled out due to leg injury

Jhye Richardson (Mumbai Indians): Pacer ruled out of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury

Kyle Jamieson (Chennai Super Kings): All-rounder out of season due to lower-back stress fracture

Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals): Fast bowler out due to stress fracture

Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bangalore): Batsman ruled out due to muscle injury

Mukesh Choudhary (Chennai Super Kings): Left-arm seamer ruled out due to stress fracture in the back

Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders): Uncertain due to back injury

Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore): Batsman to miss first half due to heel injury

Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bangalore): Pacer to miss initial stages of tournament as he is recovering from Achilles tendonitis

Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings): Batsman to miss opening game, waiting for fitness clearance

Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants): Pacer uncertain due to shoulder surgery

