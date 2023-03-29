Rohit Sharma welcomes 'impact player' rule in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians and national team captain Rohit Sharma welcomed the introduction of the "impact player" rule in the Indian Premier League that begins on Friday.

The T20 league has brought in a number of new regulations, the main one being the introduction of an impact player who can come in as a substitute to bat, bowl, and field. Also, only a local player can be designated as an impact player, unless there are fewer than four overseas players in the starting XI.

There are other key changes in this year's IPL as well. Now captains can name their playing XI after the toss, while sides can call for a review of no-ball and wide calls.

However, the impact player rule is one that has attracted most attention, and Sharma says it will only take the game forward.

"It's interesting to have new innovations coming into the game," Rohit said in Mumbai.

"Only time will tell what happens and how the team will cope with this new rule, but I like the idea of an impact player coming in and changing your team after the toss."

Sharma said he will get a good idea about how to use the new rules since four other matches will be played before Mumbai's opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Mumbai's new head coach Mark Boucher also welcomed the idea of changing the team after the toss, saying it will be "quite influential".

"Especially in India, the dew plays a big part if you are playing in night time," the South African said.

This year many teams are missing a number of key players either due to injuries or partial availability. Mumbai will be without one of their biggest match-winners – fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The veteran India quick is out due to a long-term back injury. Sharma said that, while it is very difficult to find a replacement for Bumrah, it will give a chance to youngsters in the squad to make a name for themselves.

"It will be a big miss," the Mumbai skipper said. "It is sad, but we do understand how big his shoes are to fill.

"There is an opportunity that is up for grabs. A lot of young players will get an opportunity and this is a platform for them to come out and express themselves."

