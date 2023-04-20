IPL 2023 biggest sixes with Faf du Plessis leading the way

One of the most exciting aspects of T20 cricket is about how much and how far batters can hit the ball to all parts of the ground. It is not always a fair contest, but that is what fans pay most money for.

Don't believe it? Consider this - concurrent digital viewership for IPL 2023 crossed the 20 million mark for the first time when MS Dhoni hit successive sixes against Rajasthan Royals in the last over of the match and five runs were needed off the final ball.

So if hitting big sixes is the name of the game, then this year's IPL has aced that criteria with some monster hits already, even though many wickets have been far from conducive for attacking batting.

Below is the list of the longest maximums hit this season as we approach the half-way stage.

Biggest sixes of IPL 2023

1. Faf du Plessis (For Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants) - 115 metres

2. Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants) - 112 metres

3. Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 111 metres

4. KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals) - 103 metres

5. Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants) - 102 metres