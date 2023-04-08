Jadeja and Rahane star in Chennai's IPL 'clasico' win over Mumbai

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja's 3-20 and a bludgeoning 61 by Ajinkya Rahane guided Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the 'clasico' of IPL on Saturday.

Rahane made an impactful debut for Chennai with a fastest fifty this season - off 19 balls - as the four-time winners achieved their victory target of 158 in 18.1 overs in Mumbai.

Coming one down after the fall of Devon Conway for a duck, Rahane tore into the Mumbai attack, which was without Jofra Archer after the England pace bowler was rested due to discomfort in his elbow.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said Archer, who returned to the team in the previous match after missing last season, not playing was "just a precaution".

Chennai's England stars including Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed out due to injuries and South Africans Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala made the team.

But Jadeja made an impression with his left-arm spin as he got the key wickets of Ishan Kishan (32), Cameron Green, out for 12 after an excellent caught and bowled, and Tilak Varma (22).

Jadeja was ably supported by New Zealand left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner, who returned figures of 2-28.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Jos Buttler hammered Delhi bowlers. AFP

Tim David's late cameo of 31 boosted Mumbai's total but was still not enough to challenge the Chennai batting.

Rahane, who was signed by Chennai for his base price of $61,094 in the December auction, smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 27-ball blitz.

Earlier, blazing half-centuries from England's Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped Rajasthan Royals hammer Delhi Capitals by 57 runs on Saturday.

Last year's runners-up Rajasthan posted 199-4 after an attacking 98-run opening stand between the left-handed Jaiswal (60) and Buttler (79) in their second home at Guwahati.

New Zealand's left-arm quick Trent Boult led the bowling charge with a double-wicket maiden over to restrict Delhi to 142-9 as Rajasthan bounced back from their previous loss.

Boult and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets each.