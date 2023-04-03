Moeen Ali takes four wickets as Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023

England all-rounder Moeen Ali took 4-26 as Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

An opening partnership of 110 between Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) had put the hosts – who lost to Gujarat Titans in the tournament's opening game – on the way to a daunting 217-7. Lucknow's Mark Wood (3-49) and Ravi Bishnoi (3-28) both claimed three wickets off their four overs.

Lucknow made a promising start in their response with captain KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers putting on 79 for the first wicket before off-spinner Moeen claimed the wickets of both openers – as well as Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis – to help Chennai seal victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

West Indies batter Mayers top-scored with a brisk 53 off 22 balls while countryman Nicholas Pooran contributed an entertaining 32 off 18 but it was not enough for Lucknow, who had defeated Delhi Capitals in their opening match when England pacer Wood took 5-14, as they reached 205-7 off their 20 overs.

“It was obviously a pretty good wicket to bat on,” said Chennai's New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner , who finished with a tidy 1-21 off his four overs of spin. “Both Powerplays looked challenging for the bowlers. We tried to tie it up in the middle. It was nice to see Moe getting wickets and I tried to tie it up at the other end.

“Maybe as the tournament goes, we might play a couple more spinners but on your home patch, you want to defend it so it's good to win tonight.”