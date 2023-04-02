Mark Wood makes memorable return to IPL to guide Lucknow Super Giants to victory

Mark Wood marked his return to the Indian Premier League with a fiery spell of 5-14 - the best ever figures by an Englishman at the tournament.

Wood had not played in the T20 competition since 2018, missing last year's edition through injury, but announced his comeback in style as he fired Lucknow Super Giants to victory over Delhi Capitals.

Wood operated close to 150 kph throughout his hostile spell and helped Lucknow prevail by 50 runs, keeping Delhi down to 143-9 in their chase of 194.

"It was Wood's day today," Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said. "It's a dream for a fast bowler and a team. He made it count."

West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers smashed 73 off 38 balls to guide Lucknow to 193-6 after being invited to bat first at the Ekana Stadium before Wood took over.

The express bowler cleaned up Prithvi Shaw and then bowled Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck with successive balls.

Sarfaraz Khan avoided the hat-trick but later fell to Wood when he was caught at fine leg.

His returns put him into the top 10 figures ever seen at the IPL, sitting joint seventh on the all-time list and overtaking former England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas, who took 5-25 for Punjab in 2012.

"Last time I was here, I played for CSK and it didn't go quite so well, so I wanted to try to make an impact this time," said Wood.

"I'm delighted that it's gone well."

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa hammered 50 to set up Punjab Kings' win over Kolkata Knight Riders as they hunt for their maiden IPL title.

The left-handed Rajapaksa's 32-ball knock and a late charge by big-buy Sam Curran, who hit an unbeaten 26, powered Punjab to 191-5 after being invited to bat first.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh led the bowling charge with three wickets to restrict two-time champions Kolkata to 146-7 in 16 overs when rain stopped play and Punjab won by the DLS method.