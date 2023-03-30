IPL 2023: When is the opening match and how to watch in UAE?

It's that time of the year again when all roads lead to the biggest carnival in world cricket.

Fifteen years after it took its first steps in the game, the Indian Premier League has become not only the biggest franchise league in cricket, but also one of the most valuable sports products in the world, with a valuation in excess of $10 billion.

The media rights for the next cycle have been sold for $6bn, with viewership this season expected to reach 1 billion after online rights holders Reliance Industries announced that the tournament will be shown for free across India.

These numbers, plus the multiple million-dollar contracts offered to the top players, make the IPL the premier tournament in cricket, albeit at the expense of the international game which gets pushed further towards the fringes.

For two months, fans will consume a glitzy mix of high-scoring games, blaring jingles and thrilling finishes, with a sprinkling of glamour and celebrity.

The first match, between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the 132,000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, could witness a six-figure attendance, which would set the stage for another super hit season.

When does IPL 2023 start?

The first match of IPL 2023 takes place between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday, March 31, from 6pm UAE time.

How to watch matches in the UAE?

IPL 2023 will be shown live on Criclife 1 on the Starzplay app in the UAE. You can also catch all the highlights on iplt20.com.

What is new this season?

This year, captains will get to announce their playing side after the toss, giving teams the chance to field their best possible combination. A new introduction is the 'impact player'. Just like a substitute in football, the designated impact player – each team can name five substitutes – can replace a member in the playing XI during the game.

Also, teams will now be able to review umpires' decisions on no-balls and wides.

Jerseys of all 10 IPL teams