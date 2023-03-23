Famous faces at IPL over the years - Sheikh Mohammed, Shah Rukh Khan and more

No shortage of glamour and star power at T20 league

Kolkata Knight Riders owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Pawan Singh / The National
Mar 23, 2023
The Indian Premier League is a huge melting pot of cricket, glamour and money. One of the reasons why the tournament became such a success is because it brought together big names from various industries and put on a spectacle.

While cricket on the field ultimately decides the success and popularity of a tournament, celebrities from outside the sport do help in spreading the game far and wide.

The IPL understood this from start, bringing in Bollywood stars as team owners – like Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta – to attract even more eyeballs.

Thus, there has been a steady stream of famous names at IPL matches every year. They included top Bollywood actors, royalty and more.

In the picture gallery below, you can look at all the famous names who have been at IPL matches.

RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. MOBILE USE WITHIN NEWS PACKAGE Indian Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan (R) and actress Priyanka Chopra (L) gesture during the IPL Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at The Eden Garden Stadium on April 30, 2011. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo by STRDEL / AFP)

Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan, right, and fellow Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, left, during an IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata on April 30, 2011. AFP

Updated: March 23, 2023, 8:18 AM
