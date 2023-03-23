Famous faces at IPL over the years - Sheikh Mohammed, Shah Rukh Khan and more

The Indian Premier League is a huge melting pot of cricket, glamour and money. One of the reasons why the tournament became such a success is because it brought together big names from various industries and put on a spectacle.

Read more IPL 2023: Uncapped Indian players to watch including Mohsin Khan and Avinash Singh

While cricket on the field ultimately decides the success and popularity of a tournament, celebrities from outside the sport do help in spreading the game far and wide.

The IPL understood this from start, bringing in Bollywood stars as team owners – like Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta – to attract even more eyeballs.

Thus, there has been a steady stream of famous names at IPL matches every year. They included top Bollywood actors, royalty and more.

In the picture gallery below, you can look at all the famous names who have been at IPL matches.