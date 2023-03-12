Mehidy Hasan Miraz guides Bangladesh to T20 series win over England

A brilliant performance from all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh secure a series victory against T20 world champions England in Dhaka on Sunday.

The spinner took 4-12 with the ball to help skittle out England for just 117 at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

READ MORE Rohit Paudel leads from front as Nepal clinch ODI status after UAE collapse in Kathmandu

Mehidy then contributed a quick-fire 20 – while Najmul Hossain Shanto finished unbeaten on 46 – as the Tigers clinched a four-wicket win and the three-match Twenty20 series with a game to spare.

“I thought we bowled really well,” Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said. “They had a good start but we kept ourselves going. Spin restricted them and we did well.

“In a tricky game like this where this not much to be scored it was important to keep our nerves. All the bowlers and batters did really well.”

Ultimately England's downfall came down to a dismal batting display after rejigging their top-order, with Phil Salt and Dawid Malan opening, Moeen Ali at three and captain Jos Buttler at four following their six-wicket defeat in Chattogram on Thursday.

England, who had never lost a T20I to Bangladesh before this series, struggled with the bat from the outset and Malan (five) departed early, before fellow opener Salt was caught and bowled by Shakib on 25.

Bangladesh beat England - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Najmul Hossain Shanto finished unbeaten on 46 as Bangladesh beat England by four wickets in the second T20I, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, on March 12, 2023. AFP

Ben Duckett top-scored for the visitors with a run-a-ball 28 but could not push on, after which Mehidy (4-12) ripped through the middle order.

Rehan Ahmed scored 11 on his T20I debut – and would later claim his first wicket – as England finished with their eighth-lowest T20I total.

The hosts got off to a disappointing start to their reply when they lost openers Litton Das and Rony Talukdar – both for nine – before Najmul and Mehidy stitched together a 41-run partnership to get them back on track.

Jofra Archer then dismissed Mehidy and Afif Hossain (two) to end with an impressive 3-13 in his four overs, but Najmul (46) and Taskin Ahmed (eight not out) were able to chase down the target with seven balls to spare.

“It was a different game of T20 cricket and credit to Bangladesh for outplaying us,” said England captain Jos Buttler. “No batter ever wants to get out, it was a wicket which was tough to start your innings on. I thought Ben Duckett did well for us and we just needed someone to stick with him.

“I thought it was an outstanding bowling performance. Everyone put their hand up and we bowled without luck at times. More runs and we would have put more pressure on. But credit to Bangladesh.”

The series concludes with a final dead rubber at the same ground on Tuesday.