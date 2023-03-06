Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh to win over England to avoid ODI series whitewash

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan smashed a quick-fire 75 and then took four wickets to help Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs and avoid an ODI series whitewash in Chattogram on Monday.

Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim (70) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (53) all scored half centuries in the home side's 246 all out at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

England's batting line-up were then skittled out for 196 after Al Hasan returned with the ball to finish an impressive 4-35 and become the first Bangladesh player to take 300 ODI wickets.

Jos Buttler's side had already secured the series after winning the first two matches in Mirpur – by three wickets and 132 runs – but fell short of making it 3-0

“We have been very good in the last five or seven years at home and unfortunately we lost this series but we can take a lot from what we've shown in this series,” said man of the match Shakib. “I thought we showed a lot of character, we could have easily lost 3-0.

“We thought we were 20-30 runs short but our bowlers talked about stepping up and doing a job for the team and all of the bowlers contributed.”

England openers Jason Roy (19) and Phil Salt (35) had laid the foundation for the run-chase with a 54-run partnership before the tourists lost three quick wickets.

Vince (38), Sam Curran (23) and Jos Buttler (26) also got starts but wickets fell at regular intervals as Shakib dismissed three of the top four batsmen.

Shakib almost capped his performance with a five-wicket haul when he trapped Jofra Archer lbw with his final delivery but the England pacer successfully reviewed the decision before Chris Woakes (34) became the last wicket to fall in the next over.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat but all-rounder Curran gave England an ideal start after dismissing the two openers Tamim Iqbal (11) and Litton Das (nought) in his first spell.

But Shakib then smashed 75 off 71 deliveries while important knocks from Rahim and Shanto helped Bangladesh post a respectable total.

The hosts' last six batsmen failed to build on the middle order's partnerships, however, as England pacer Archer finished with 3-35 while Adil Rashid – who was named player of the series – picked up 2-21.

Shakib Al Hasan has become the 14th bowler - the first from Bangladesh - to take 300 ODI wickets 🇧🇩



- 227 ODIs

- 300 wickets @ 28.96

- 4.45 economy rate

- 39.0 strike rate



A wonderful achievement 🙌#BANvENG pic.twitter.com/ZJXr2MuqEj — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 6, 2023

“We wanted desperately to win the game today but of course we're still delighted to win the series,” said Buttler. “We got off to a fantastic start but Bangladesh fought back really well.

“I think we got everything from the series that we wanted. It's great preparation for us and great to challenge ourselves in these conditions, which I've said, are the conditions we find the hardest.”

England will now face Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.