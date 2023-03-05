England target rare ODI series whitewash in Bangladesh

England are on the brink of a rare, albeit less celebrated, achievement in international cricket – an ODI series clean sweep in Bangladesh.

Jos Buttler's team have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be aiming for a whitewash when the teams face off in Chattogram on Monday.

Bangladesh has become a notoriously difficult country to win games in for all visiting sides. The Tigers had won their previous seven home ODI series and over the past decade, have comfortably beaten India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

This time, 50-over world champions England showed why they are the top-rated team in white-ball cricket as they battled for victory in the opening match before crushing the hosts by 132 runs for the series win in the second game.

Jason Roy smashed a brilliant ton in the second match, while Dawid Malan secured victory with an unbeaten ton in the opening ODI. Of equal importance was the contribution of seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran.

Dawid Malan leaves the field after his century guided England to victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 1, 2023. Getty

The 2022 T20 World Cup hero was overlooked for the first ODI but made a cameo 33 not out off 19 balls in the second before taking the wind out of Bangladesh's sails in their reply with three wickets within five deliveries.

Curran eventually finished with 4-29 in Dhaka and laid down a marker to be included in England's squad for the defence of their 50-over title in India later in the year in what should be similar conditions.

While there is healthy competition among pacers in the England squad, Curran offers a lot more and he wants to make an impact on the field in some form or the other.

"It's a quality squad at the moment," he said. "There are guys on the Test tour who come back in as well. Every time you play in a team and for England, you want to put in a performance.

"We have a great squad now with Jofra (Archer), (Chris) Woakes, (Mark) Wood back. Everyone has had a tough couple of years with injury and everyone is pleased to see the quality of bowlers we have around.

"It's a great time and hopefully we can all stay fit and give the captain and coach some good decisions to make. As bowlers we just want to perform and be in that 15 they take to the World Cup.

"It's a great team to be around and I guess the World Cup can only give me confidence. But it's about enjoying it and not putting too much pressure on myself."