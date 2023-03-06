Muhammad Waseem takes over UAE captaincy ahead of clash with Nepal

Muhammad Waseem has taken over the captaincy for UAE for the crucial Cricket World Cup League 2 meeting with Nepal in Dubai on Monday.

The opener took the reins from CP Rizwan, who retained his place in the starting line up for the final fixture of the tri-series at Dubai International Stadium.

Rizwan had been in charge until the five-wicket loss against Papua New Guinea a day earlier at the same venue.

The change has been made with five games left in the seven-team league, which forms part of the qualifying process for the World Cup in India later this year.

UAE and Nepal are aiming to leapfrog Namibia into the third automatic berth for a place at the global Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

The national team will need to win all five of their remaining matches for that to happen. Nepal face a similar equation to do the same.

A secondary aim for both sides is to finish in the top five of the competition, and thus be assured of retaining ODI status.

The two sides, plus Papua New Guinea, head to Kathmandu for the final tri-series of the league later this week.

