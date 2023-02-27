Nepal ease to victory over Papua New Guinea in Cricket World Cup League 2 clash in Dubai

Nepal secured a convincing four-wicket win over Papua New Guinea at Dubai International Stadium that ensured their Cricket World Cup League 2 series campaign was off to a flying start

The victory means Nepal have won five matches in a row over the past two weeks, reviving their chances of pipping Namibia – as well as the UAE – to the third automatic berth available for the next phase of World Cup qualifying.

It would mean direct progress to the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June, that will decide the final two sides to play at the main event in India later this year.

Nepal need to win six of their remaining seven matches, having cantered to victory over PNG in Dubai.

After restricting PNG, who are last-placed in the seven-team competition, to 203-9 from their 50 overs, Nepal chased victory with 28 balls remaining.

Khushal Bhurtel top scored with 56, and Rohit Paudel, the Nepal captain, said the manner of this latest victory has inspired the belief his side can chase third spot.

“To start like this in the UAE, I was extremely happy with the performance of the team,” Paudel said.

“We want to carry this momentum forward for the next three games also because these games are very important. We have to play all the games like finals.

“Looking at this team, I think we can make it [to win the amount of points required to get to third place]. We have to follow the processes right, take one game at a time, and hopefully we can do it.”

Nepal face the UAE – who restart their own campaign against PNG on Tuesday – next time out, at the same venue on Thursday.

The fixture will pit Monty Desai against his former charges. The Indian coach was a batting consultant to the UAE earlier in the competition, and has overseen a transformative start to his spell in charge of Nepal.

“In terms of results you can say that every day is good at the moment, but we are still learning,” Desai said. “There are still some areas we need to keep on getting better.”