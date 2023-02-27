England close in on series clean-sweep despite Kane Williamson century for New Zealand

England need another 210 runs to defeat New Zealand on the final day of the second Test – a win that would secure them a series clean-sweep.

England were 48-1 at stumps, with opener Ben Duckett (23 not out) and nightwatchman Ollie Robinson (one not out) surviving the tense final overs at the Basin Reserve after New Zealand captain Tim Southee bowled Zak Crawley for 24.

READ MORE New Zealand defy England bowlers after Ben Stokes enforces follow-on in Wellington

England will fancy their chances of reeling in the remaining runs on Day 5, having chased down 277, 299 and 296 in successive Tests to whitewash New Zealand at home last summer.

Ben Stokes's team also mowed down a record 378 to beat India in Birmingham as the Ben Stokes-Brendan McCullum captain-coach partnership now targets a seventh successive Test win.

Earlier, Kane Williamson became New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer before going on to compile a magnificent 132 that helped his team reach 483 all out – with Tom Blundell also contributing a vital 90 – in their second innings and set England a victory target of 258 runs in Wellington.

It left England needing to pull off the highest run-chase by any team that has enforced the follow-on in a Test, while only three other teams have ever made more than New Zealand following-on against England.

If Stokes' side fail, they will become the first England team to lose a Test after enforcing the follow-on.

A hundred on a historic day for Kane Williamson. His 26th in Tests. 8 fours, 225 balls and 386 minutes 🏏 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cS88wcdEOG — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 27, 2023

“We’re very confident we can chase it down,” said England spinner Jack Leach, who took the final three New Zealand wickets to end with 5-157.

“We know how we want to go about our chases. It is a case of us sticking to our process and trusting that will work.”

Day 4, though, belonged to Williamson as he hit paceman James Anderson through midwicket for four with the fourth ball of the morning to eclipse Ross Taylor's mark of 7,683 runs.

“It's not something that I've sort of thought about a whole lot but it is an honour,” Williamson said about the record. “I look at that list and I've admired all of those players over the years, whether that's watching from afar growing up or playing alongside a number of them as well.

“It's not a focus point, but it's special to be among that company.”

Taylor's tally of runs came from 112 matches, while Williamson, now on 7,787 runs at an average of 53.33, is playing his 92nd test.

Former teammate Taylor, who retired last year, was quick to congratulate him. “This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years,” he said. “Here’s to many more.”