England's limited-overs pioneer Eoin Morgan retires from all forms of cricket

Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup winning captain and the person mainly credited for revolutionising modern limited-overs cricket, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Morgan was entrusted with turning around his country's white-ball cricket after their early exit from the 2015 World Cup in Australia. And he did that brilliantly, leading England to the 2019 50-over World Cup title at home, having also taken them to the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

He also led England to the top of the one-day and T20 rankings.

He put an emphasis on ultra-attacking batting in 50-over cricket from start to finish, resulting in world-record totals being scored. England have the three highest scores in the format, with best being 498-4 against the Netherlands.

Morgan, 36, bowed out of the international game last June but continued to play county cricket for Middlesex and represent London Spirit in The Hundred.

Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, registering 118 wins as skipper across the two formats.

"After much deliberation, I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," the left-handed batsman said in a statement on Twitter.

"I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket. Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with.

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future."

Dublin-born Morgan made his ODI debut aged 16 with Ireland before he was called up by England in 2009. He played 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total, and scored 700 runs in 16 Tests.