Pollard, Waseem and Jordan selected: ILT20 team of the tournament

First season concluded on Sunday evening with Gulf Giants beating Desert Vipers in the final

Paul Radley
Feb 13, 2023
The inaugural DP World International T20 League reached its conclusion at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening, when the Gulf Giants were crowned the tournament's first champions.

West Indies star Carlos Brathwaite led the way in the final against the Desert Vipers as the Giants claimed a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

It capped the end of the UAE's first, fully-fledged T20 competition and provided a fitting end to the ILT20's debut season.

Reflecting on the competition as a whole, Paul Radley has provided his team of the tournament in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.

Updated: February 13, 2023, 8:33 AM
